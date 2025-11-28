All Sun Devils

How ASU Can Have a Big Day Against Arizona

The Arizona State Sun Devils face a talented Wildcats Offense, so what are some ways they can slow it down?

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025.
The Arizona State Sun Devils' defense has been a very impressive unit this year. Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's unit has only allowed 30-plus points once this season, which is outstanding. However, in the Territorial Cup, Brian Ward does face a pretty good challenge against the U of A Wildcats. So, how can Ward and his unit have a great outing?

Effective Pass Rush

Wildcats Quarterback Noah Fifita is not only a pretty good passing pocket quarterback, but he is also great on the run. One way to keep Fifita uncomfortable is to have an effective pass rush and to keep Fifita rushed and never comfortable.

Arizona State Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith
Luckily for the Sun Devils, they have a really nice edge rushing room with a bunch of players who could have some big games against the Wildcats. One player is Clayton Smith. Smith had a very nice start to the season for ASU as he was disruptive versus Mississippi State and TCU.

However, Smith has had a cold streak as of late due to injury and other factors. However, Smith could end the season hot versus the U of A. Smith's elite athletics could lend well to pressuring Fifita during the game.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott
Other names that could have some good players with pressuring Fifita are Elijah O' Neal and Prince Dorbah. However, one name that could be big in pass rush for the Sun Devils is linebacker Keyshaun Elliott.

Not only does Elliott lead Brian Ward's unit in tackles, but he also leads them in sacks. Not only is that an insanely amazing accomplishment by Elliott, but it also shows how much of a threat he could be as a pass rusher. Elliott has good vision as a linebacker and a high IQ, so he could be someone who causes some trouble to Fifita.

Cover Multiple Receivers

U of A has a very deep receiving core, as they have four players who have over three hundred receiving yards. Their main receiver is Kris Huston, who has had a very nice season with 645 yards and averaging 12.9 yards a catch; so Huston is the Wildcats' number one receiver, but this is a deep receiving core. ASU's Keith Abney II versus Kris Huston should be fun to watch, but it will also be interesting to see how Ward adapts to the rest of Arizona's playmakers.

Arizona State Sun Devils Safety Adrian Wilson
One position that could be really big in this game is the safeties, as the Wildcats do like to pass pretty deep at times. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has been a great player who has stepped up for the injured Xavion Alford. However, Wilson has not just been a nice story; he has been a great player for Ward's defense.

He is a physical defender who can not only jar the bar loose, but can also react quickly to pick off a potential Fifita deep shot. The safety that plays opposite Wilson is Myles Rowser, who has also had a great season that could have an impactful game against the Wildcats' Wide Receivers.

Game Tendencies

The biggest test for Ward's unit is going to be how Ward uses his aggressive play-calling against the U of A. Also mentioned before, this is an offense that does like to go down the field at times; however, if Ward does call an aggressive game, that could backfire. However, if he calls it right, it could lead to a Sun Devil win over the Wildcats.

Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward
However, where ASU fans should feel confident in this game is that Ward and his defense did a great job last year versus U of A, as his unit only allowed 7 points. Now, yes, there are new players on ASU's defense, but Ward shows he can play this Arizona offense well, which should lead to an ASU victory.

