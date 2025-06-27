64 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The 2025 Arizona State football season is on the horizon.
The Sun Devils are entering year three of the Kenny Dillingham era as the reigning Big 12 champions and are likely to be ranked inside of the top 15 of the preseason AP Poll that is set to release in August.
Kickoff of game one is only 64 days away - ASU will usher in week one of the season on the night of August 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
In honor of there being 64 days until kickoff, we will take a look at every Arizona State player to pass through the program that wore the jersey number - the parentheses are the years the player was in Tempe.
Mario d’Antonio (53)
Perry Tsantilas (54)
John Julian (55)
Desi Sanchez (56)
Al Carr (57-58)
George Flint (60-61)
Charles Karasek (62-64)
Larry Widmer (65)
Jim Kane (66-68)
Tim Hoban (69-70)
George Endres (71-73)
Jerry Sturm (74)
Doug Decker (76)
Greg Strickland (78)
Bubba Jones (79)
Mark Shupe (81-84)
Fedel Underwood (85-89)
Travis Guiney (91)
Randy Leaphart (95-98)
Travis Scott (00-01)
Djadji Daffe (06)
Nick Emanuele (09-11)
Easton Wahlstrom (13-14)
Riley John (16-18)
Ben Bray (21-22)
No player will wear the number 64 this season, but there's always potential that a lineman will boast the number once again for just the second time this decade.
Current Arizona State defensive lineman Zac Swanson took to an Arizona State podcast earlier this month to discuss the impressive culture that Dillingham has built in a brief period of time:
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
