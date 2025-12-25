Arizona State Athletics in Strong Hands With Current Coaching Core

TEMPE -- 2026 is quickly approaching - and the Arizona State Sun Devils have much to be grateful for in the season of giving.

There have been numerous successful seasons amongst the 26 active division-one sanctioned athletic programs, including a woman's basketball season that has started out with a 14-0 mark.

Arizona State on SI highlights the coaches that have made this a successful year for Arizona State.

The "Big Three" Coaches Finding Success

Kenny Dillingham being hired as the 26th head coach in the history of the football program is one of the very best things that the university has done over the course of the century - that is not an understatement.

Dillingham took a bleak situation when he was hired on Nov 27, 2022 and turned it into one of the most positive outlooks in the Big 12 conference. Arizona State joined the Big 12 in early August of 2024 and were champions of the league by the first weekend of December. Sure, the 2025 season didn't go as planned, but continued improvements in backing from the university, increased success in obtaining blue-chip recruits, and other factors have the football program in a phenomenal spot.

Bobby Hurley has also taken what was a bleak situation in March of this year and has made good out of it. The program went 13-20 in 2024-25, saw a mass exodus as far as the roster was concerned, and left Hurley scrambling to build something intentional/meaningful for 2025-26. Hurley has largely delivered, as his team has started the season 9-4. Although the last two games have resulted in losses, there have been signs since the onset of the season that this team is wired much more akin to the 2022-23 tournament team than others that followed.

Lastly, Molly Miller has completely rebuilt the Arizona State women's basketball program in a mere nine months on the job. The former Grand Canyon head coach has taken the Sun Devils to a 14-0 mark to begin the campaign - a program-best start, as well as an expansion of the 10 wins the 2024-25 team secured all season.

The Arizona State WBB program has been one of the more underrated programs in the country, but they have struggled often since the last tournament appearance in 2018-19 - it appears as if Miller is poised to snap the six-season streak when the selection process comes about in approximately three months.

The moral of this story? Don't discount Arizona State athletics - the resources are increasing, the right coaches are taking the wheel, and fan support is at an all-time high.

