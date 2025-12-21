Highlighting Key Topics From Kenny Dillingham's Saturday Availability

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils agreed to an amended contract with head coach Kenny Dillingham on Saturday morning - the 35-year-old then spoke with media mere hours after the report broke following a December 20 walkthrough practice.

Dillingham Reveals De-Facto GM Move

Dillingham announced that Josh Omura - who already serves as director of player personnel - will take on even greater responsibilities moving forward in a de-facto general manager role. There appears to be much confidence around Omura's ability to fill into the role moving forward.

"Yeah, very, very direct. I think he's a good evaluator of talent. He used to coach high school football in his past. That's his history. So good evaluate talent. I think he's a good person, right? I trust him. For me, that's a big piece is trust."

On Fighting for Assistants, Roster

"This was about everybody else. It's about getting the program what it needs. It's about getting the players. It's about, you know, trying to put a plan together in this new era for the players, and it's about our coaches. This was never about me, and I never wanted to make it about me, and I hope I know by naturally it does, but that's just the unfortunate part of the role I'm in."

Dillingham has made it clear that this entire contract negotiation process was bigger than himself - that he was sticking up for the support staff that keeps the Arizona State axis turning. Now, all sides of the equation can move forward in unison ahead of the transfer portal opening on January 2.

Dillingham Reflects On Last Three Years

"You never know if you're the same, right? Everybody else knows if you've changed the same. So I can't really comment on that. Hopefully it's been true. Naturally, I probably changed a little bit, right? Hopefully not enough. Hopefully my core values people can still see..."

Dillingham Reveals Christmas Plans

"No. I mean, we're gonna go out. I think I'm gonna try to get out to the Cardinals game this Sunday, because we have off now until the 26th so me and the fam go out to the Cardinals game. Other than that, just hang out with family."

The last week has been a bit tense - it surely is a relief that Dillingham is discussing attending local football games after the new contract agreement.

