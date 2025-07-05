Projecting Arizona State All-Big 12 Offense Selections
Arizona State is set to embark on adventure to Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas on July 8/9 - the program heads into this event as defending champions of the conference and a prime contender to win it yet again.
Who will be selected as part of the preseason All-Conference teams in the fray of everything?
ASU on SI has singled out four offensive players that are worthy contenders to be picked:
Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Leavitt is a likely shoe-in to earn first team honors after previously securing the conference Freshman of the Year in 2024.
The field general is heading into the new season widely considered the best at the position in the conference - and top five in the nation in many cases.
Leavitt's big arm, nimble athleticism, and ability to improvise make him one of the best players at any position in the nation.
Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is much of the same - not only is he considered one of the best at the WR position heading into the season, but he could be even better in the season that is to be.
The junior is a fluid route runner, has pro-level hands, and can break press coverage better than most.
Expect Tyson to be the best at his position in the Big 12 over the regular season.
Tight End Chamon Metayer
Metayer could profile as a second-team selection after hauling in over 300 yards and five touchdowns in his first season in Tempe in 2024.
The Cincinnati transfer provides a solid frame, sure hands, and the ability to block when needed - he could even prove to be a step up from what Jalin Conyers was before him.
Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman
Coleman comes into the 2025 season as the most notable offensive lineman on the squad - his battle-tested nature likely makes him the standout of the group as well.
Coleman is seeking to lead a unit that returns three other starters and that will be tasked with protecting Leavitt on a game-by-game basis.
Coleman representing the Sun Devils in Frisco could also be a telling sign about his fate as a preseason all-team selection.
