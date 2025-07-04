Sam Leavitt Praises Arizona State Culture
Perhaps the most obvious victory in what has been a series of massive victories for Kenny Dillingham as head coach of Arizona State football is the successful recruitment of Sam Leavitt.
Leavitt had previously been offered a scholarship by Dillingham when he was a coach at Florida State - and Leavitt trusted Dillingham to maximize his talents in Tempe.
That has been the case from day one, as Leavitt took the college football world by storm and has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the nation going into the Sun Devils' season opener against Northern Arizona on August 30.
The meteoric rise to stardom has brought much attention from both national and local media to the side of Leavitt - the 20-year old gunslinger continues to operate the same regardless of outside perception.
Leavitt continued to prove that notion when he joined SiriusXM's 'College Sports Radio' earlier in the week to discuss numerous topics with Roddy Jones and Dalen Cluff of ESPN.
Leavitt touched the upcoming season and why he's prepared for the new world of college football that includes a new revenue sharing sphere in this particular segment.
"First of all, you have a great team around me, and they always put me in the best situation and they know their stuff, so you know, they're on top of everything and then, you know, you have coach Dillingham who's probably one of the most trustworthy coaches I've ever been around - if not the most trustworthy. You know, he doesn't lie about numbers and tells you straight up what's happening, so you know, he kind of prepared everybody about this since January..."
The culture that Dillingham has built has been nearly unanimously praised by current and former players alike - former NFL player Ryan Clark even praised the head coach for vouching to Notre Dame to give a roster spot to Jordan (his son) - a former Sun Devil safety.
The praise has extended to the coaching staff as well, as everyone appears aligned and focused on one common goal.
