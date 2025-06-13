Status of Former Arizona State WR Revealed
A former Arizona State great and current NFL star might be on the shelf to start the 2025 NFL season.
NBC Sports reporter Matt Maiocco broke news earlier this week that Brandon Aiyuk could be set to begin the regular season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list - which means the former Sun Devil will likely miss the first four games of the season.
Aiyuk broke onto the scene at Arizona State alongside then-freshman QB Jayden Daniels in 2019 - the junior college transfer went for nearly 1,200 yards and scored eight touchdowns in a season that saw the program finish the season on a high note with an 8-5 record.
The 6-foot tall playmaker worked his way into the first round of the 2020 NFL draft - where he was selected by the San Fransisco 49ers with the 25th pick.
Aiyuk has enjoyed a fruitful start to his career, including a 1,342 yard season and appearance in the Super Bowl during the 2023 season.
He was rewarded with a four-year contract extension over that off-season, but unfortunately suffered a serious knee injury in week seven of last season.
Ever since then, the now 27 year old receiver has been working tirelessly to get back onto the field, but it appears as if more time will be necessary to get him back into game speed shape.
Aiyuk has taken on a role as a coach/mentor to younger players since being in rehab - including former Sun Devil teammate Ricky Pearsall, who is entering year two of his career in San Fransisco.
More from 49ers position coach Leonard Hankerson:
“He’s seen it from a player’s perspective. But sitting in that meeting room now, I’ve said to him, ‘Brandon, you can be in here and be my coach, you can be my assistant.’"
“And he loves that because he can coach up the guys and he helps big-time with that. So just mentally, it’s been one of the biggest things for him.”
While Aiyuk is currently out of commission on the football field for the most part, the leadership that endeared him to Arizona State fans is still around, and it is very easy to root for a successful return for number two.
