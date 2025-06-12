Jalen Moss Looking to Make His Mark in Tempe
Jalen Moss may not be a name you recognize. But he's determined to make you remember it.
The redshirt junior wide receiver from Fresno State built a solid resume over two full seasons with the Bulldogs, compiling more than 1,200 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. On top of that, he’s a legitimate return threat — including one punt return touchdown to his name.
Still, Moss had his eyes on bigger dreams. And playing for the reigning Big 12 Champion Arizona State Sun Devils, is a good place to start.
Beyond the opportunity, Moss said the coaching staff was the true selling point in his decision to bring his talents to Tempe.
“The coaches made me feel at home. When I came down here for a visit, seeing the guys practice, seeing them compete — you saw them trying to get better. That just pushes you a little bit harder to get better with them.”
A competitor at heart, and one who’s willing to learn. What more can you ask for? How about a guy who loves special teams?
“Special teams is one of my favorite things to do... You got guys that make special plays when you need it the most. So that’s what I do.”
Talk about a coach’s dream.
You rarely find a skilled player like Moss embrace special teams, and even if his production as a receiver isn’t up to snuff, coaches are always looking for reliable special teams contributors.
Moss also has the rare opportunity to line up with two potential first-round draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the country, and quarterback Sam Leavitt will look to build on an impressive first season under center.
When asked about Leavitt, Moss responded glowingly:
“Just his athleticism, how smart he is. He’s just one of those guys that you go to and [you ask], ‘Hey Sam, what do you think of this? What do you think of that?’ But I’m trying to get the timing down with a new quarterback. But we’re going to get there.”
And he’s already making an impact with his coaches. ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was floored not just by Moss’s game knowledge, but by his compete level.
“Jalen Moss is exactly what we thought — an experienced guy who’s tough and who knows the pass game as well as anyone.”
With Moss, you're not just getting a productive transfer. You're getting a cultural tone-setter. He brings leadership, football IQ, and a high motor that can raise the bar across the entire offense.
Remember the name yet? You may be hearing it more come September.
