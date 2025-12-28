Bears vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 17 (Bet on Christian McCaffrey)
Looking for some player props for the marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 17?
The SI Betting team has you covered, as the Chicago Bears-San Francisco 49ers matchup features a ton of great offensive players, giving us plenty of options in the prop market .
I’m targeting a few players in this NFC battle, including a pick for 49ers star back Christian McCaffrey.
Both of these teams are in the playoffs in the NFC, but there is a ton of seeding that has yet to be determined with just two weeks to go. So, bettors should expect to see pretty normal workloads from most of the key players on offense.
Here’s a look at the odds and my breakdown for each of these props in Week 17.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-198)
- D’Andre Swift OVER 12.5 Rush Attempts (-108)
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-198)
Since coming back from a toe injury, Purdy has been on fire for the 49ers, and he’s thrown eight touchdown passes over his last two games.
This season, the former seventh-round pick has at least two touchdown passes in five of his seven games, and he’s thrown for three scores or more in three of those matchups. After a five-score game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, Purdy has another good matchup this week.
The Bears have allowed the fifth-most passing scores in the NFL (28) this season, and Purdy should have plenty of chances to beat them through the air since he’s thrown at least 30 passes in five of his seven games in 2025.
If you want to get bold, Purdy is also worth a look at +182 to throw three or more scores.
D’Andre Swift OVER 12.5 Rush Attempts (-108)
Bears running back D’Andre Swift has been a key part of the team’s offensive success in 2025, as he’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry and is just seven yards away from 1,000.
Swift has carried the ball 204 times in 14 games (he missed one game due to injury), tallying at least 13 carries in 11 of those matchups, including each of his last four.
The Bears do split time with Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai, but Swift has still played 57.7 percent of the offensive snaps this season. He should see a steady workload on Sunday against a 49ers team that allows 4.3 yards per carry and ranks 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Christian McCaffrey is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but he’s ran for 1,039 yards this season, clearing 68.5 yards in seven games.
It’s not a coincidence that McCaffrey has been better running the ball as of late, as he has 69 or more rushing yards in five of the seven games that Purdy has started this season.
CMC is also seeing a ton of carries, rushing 21 times against the Colts and at least 20 times in each of the last four games.
This line is a steal on Sunday night, as the Bears rank 29th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (5.0) and 21st in EPA/Rush.
I expect CMC to blow past this total, especially if he receives 20 or more touches on the ground for the sixth time this season with Purdy at quarterback.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.