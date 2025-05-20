Analyst Projects NFL Role for Former Arizona State Running Back
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a lengthy track record of producing players that wind up enjoying successful careers in the NFL - from safety Darren Woodson, to quarterback Jake Plummer, to legendary edge Terrell Suggs - even to Brandon Aiyuk.
Cam Skattebo is looking to join the list of Sun Devils who bore a successful pro career after finishing fifth place in the 2024 Heisman race.
The two-year Sun Devil star was selected with the 105th pick in the draft nearly a month ago by the New York Giants - and thus Skattebo's career is set to begin in a situation that could be optimal from a playing time perspective.
Mike Clay of ESPN isn't so sure about the large workload, as he projected Skattebo's production in his rookie year with the Giants - labeling the talent as a 'committee back' ahead of training camp. This could change over the course of the year, however.
More from Clay below:
"He's one of the oldest RBs in this class at 23, but that's not enough to offset his elite efficiency during two seasons at Arizona State. Skattebo's 110 forced missed tackles were second to Jeanty in the FBS last season, and his 15% target share and 11.1 yards per target were the draft class's best in the pass game."
"Skattebo is not super fast, but his size (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) and three-down skill set supplies him with a solid long-term outlook. However, his short-term numbers will likely be limited because 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a breakout 2024 season."
Skattebo took the college football world by storm in 2024 after spending the 2023 season doing everything from taking snaps at quarterback to even lining up to punt the ball. The Sacramento State transfer became a legitimate draft prospect last season by accounting for 25 total touchdowns and displaying some of the best contact balance from a prospect in years.
That isn't to mention the improved receiving ability the 5'11" back exhibited - or the unexpectedly impressive ball carrier vision.
Skattebo will surely be missed in Tempe this season, but the Sun Devils are set to move forward with the dynamic duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson in what could end up being another special season for Kenny Dillingham's squad.
