Naming All-2020's Arizona State Football Offense
The Arizona State Sun Devils have experienced peaks and valleys during this decade - that is an understatement.
The valleys have largely been wiped out by the 2024 season in which Kenny Dillingham guided the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship.
The position Arizona State is in right now couldn't have been realized without the players in the end - so today we take a look at the best players from each skill position on offense this decade.
The all-decade team in regards to skill positions:
QB: Sam Leavitt
Leavitt is the clear choice here - Jayden Daniels had his worst statistical season as a Sun Devil in 2021 and was limited to four appearances in 2020.
The current signal caller in Tempe is heading into the 2025 season with sky-high expectations and could etch his name into discussions surrounding the best quarterbacks in Arizona State history - let alone recent history.
RB: Cam Skattebo
Skattebo is handily the choice over Rachaad White despite the latter enjoying two incredible seasons in Tempe.
Skattebo is just a different breed - the Sacramento State transfer holds the single season rushing yards record and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2024.
WR: Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is the best receiver to play for the program this decade despite only suiting up for a singular season.
Tyson accounted for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 appearances a season ago - he came alive in the second half of the season in particular in line with Leavitt.
WR: Elijhah Badger
Badger accounted for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns between two of the roughest seasons the program has seen in 2022/2023.
He remained one of the most exhilarating players to watch on a weekly basis but unfortunately transferred to Florida ahead of 2024 in the same vein as Ricky Pearsall.
TE: Jalin Conyers
Conyers narrowly edges out current starting TE Chamon Metayer due to slightly more longevity.
Conyers totaled nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns between the 2022/2023 seasons, while Metayer reeled in five touchdowns last season alone.
This could change, but Conyers receives the edge for now.
Read more about a College Football 26 game update regarding the Sun Devils here, and on examining if the Arizona State program is a budding national powerhouse here.
Please let us know your thoughts on these all-decade Sun Devil selections when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.