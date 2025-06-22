All Sun Devils

Naming All-2020's Arizona State Football Offense

The Sun Devils have ushered in quality talents to Tempe through the years.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to hand the ball of to running back Cam Skattebo (4) in the first quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to hand the ball of to running back Cam Skattebo (4) in the first quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State Sun Devils have experienced peaks and valleys during this decade - that is an understatement.

The valleys have largely been wiped out by the 2024 season in which Kenny Dillingham guided the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship.

The position Arizona State is in right now couldn't have been realized without the players in the end - so today we take a look at the best players from each skill position on offense this decade.

The all-decade team in regards to skill positions:

QB: Sam Leavitt

Leavitt is the clear choice here - Jayden Daniels had his worst statistical season as a Sun Devil in 2021 and was limited to four appearances in 2020.

The current signal caller in Tempe is heading into the 2025 season with sky-high expectations and could etch his name into discussions surrounding the best quarterbacks in Arizona State history - let alone recent history.

RB: Cam Skattebo

Skattebo is handily the choice over Rachaad White despite the latter enjoying two incredible seasons in Tempe.

Skattebo is just a different breed - the Sacramento State transfer holds the single season rushing yards record and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2024.

WR: Jordyn Tyson

Tyson is the best receiver to play for the program this decade despite only suiting up for a singular season.

Tyson accounted for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 appearances a season ago - he came alive in the second half of the season in particular in line with Leavitt.

WR: Elijhah Badger

Badger accounted for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns between two of the roughest seasons the program has seen in 2022/2023.

He remained one of the most exhilarating players to watch on a weekly basis but unfortunately transferred to Florida ahead of 2024 in the same vein as Ricky Pearsall.

TE: Jalin Conyers

Conyers narrowly edges out current starting TE Chamon Metayer due to slightly more longevity.

Conyers totaled nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns between the 2022/2023 seasons, while Metayer reeled in five touchdowns last season alone.

This could change, but Conyers receives the edge for now.

Read more about a College Football 26 game update regarding the Sun Devils here, and on examining if the Arizona State program is a budding national powerhouse here.

Please let us know your thoughts on these all-decade Sun Devil selections when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.