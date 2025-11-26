Jordyn Tyson Reflects on Arizona State's Program Culture
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils remain in position to play for a spot in the Big 12 championship game while in the face of adversity and unfortunate developments.
Star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - reflecting on what might be his final weeks as a member of the ASU program - discussed the culture that has been set up by head coach Kenny Dillingham over the last three seasons in the encore of Tuesday's practice.
"They all work on their craft, always in the facility. It's just a good season, just relying on what works and listening to what Dilly preaches and really applying it to your life and seeing the growth, and then obviously that resulted in more wins."
The culture that Dillingham has installed in Tempe was apparent even in the Sun Devils' three-win campaign in 2023, as the program was competitive in many more games than they should have been relative to talent level and injuries that were being battled through.
Dillingham's Vision Continues to be Reinforced
Dillingham's phrase of 'have more fun working harder than anyone in the country' continues to hold an incredible amount of meaning.
Tyson had little incentive to return from a hamstring injury this season, but opted to fight to make a comeback for his teammates. Players such as Prince Dorbah, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and other standouts have spent various amounts of time on the injury report, yet have managed to push through in an effort to show up for the entire team.
Arizona State's Big 12 Title Hopes Hang in Balance
The rivalry game is motivation enough to push through and secure a victory - as the Sun Devils are seeking to continue their most successful string of games against Arizona in program history.
Beyond that, the motivation lies with having a chance to compete in yet another Big 12 title game.
While Arizona State needs results outside of their control to go their way, they have to take care of business to even have the opportunity to do so. Arizona is playing as strong of a brand of football as anyone in the Big 12 at the moment, so the pursuit of victory will be a strenuous one.
Still, Dillingham's culture, the mindset of the program, and the sheer work ethic that the entire roster displays daily should be reflected in the game that is set to be played on Friday night.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!