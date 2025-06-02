EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils' 4-Star Commit Locks Down Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have the opportunity to build one of their best classes in school history after landing 14 commits already before the official visit season is even over. The Sun Devils have many commits, but one that stands out is four-star running back Cardae Mack.
Mack is a four-star running back from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. He is rated as the 389th prospect in the country according to On3 and has a 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame to go with his ranking.
The Arizona State commit has been committed to the Sun Devils since April 27th, and has remained loyal ever since. Mack caught up recently with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his current standpoint with the Sun Devils.
"It is really great to be committed," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated to Arizona State On SI. "I get to be part of a team that will be a national championship team over the next few years. Also, I get to be around great guys and great cultures."
The Sun Devils have done a great job getting their guys in the boat thus far, which has many excited, including Mack.
"Well, right now, we’re the number 9 recruiting class in the country, and I certainly believe we really are the number 1 class overall. So, I think we are really good right now, and we haven’t settled in yet, we still have more guys coming," Mack said.
While Mack has a special connection with the commits, the ones he had the chance to hang out with have started to stand out so far.
"Probably the guys on my OV, like Jake (Fette), Nalin (Scott), Jalen (Williams), Cooper (Reid), and Hayden (Vercher), but like all the other commits, we have all talked and connected with each other."
Peer recruiting is a key factor in his recruitment, as he has started to peer recruit some of the Arizona State targets with hopes of them joining him.
"Yes, Paris Carter, and Chris Stewart, I have been peer recruiting because I believe these guys can help better advance us and truly make us the powerhouse team that we are going to be."
The talented recruit believes there is no reason to visit any other schools and explains why as he officially locks down his recruitment.
"No, I have officially shut my recruitment down. I see no point in going to visit schools I’ve been to already, an official visit is not going to change anything."
Mack had a statement to leave off on as he believes now it is time to show the world.
"TEMPE, they talked down to us, now it’s time to flip the script and make the whole world respect us!"
