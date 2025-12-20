Elite 2027 Wide Receiver Expresses Interest in Arizona State

Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State is becoming a premier college football program and a destination for some of the nation's top recruits. The Sun Devils have been dominant to start the 2027 recruiting cycle so far, securing commitments from two four-star prospects and contending for several other talented players.

One of those players is a four-star wide receiver and a top-300 prospect in the country who recently expressed strong interest in Arizona State.

Four-Star Wide Receiver Interested in the Sun Devils

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona State has been targeting Ty Johnson, a four-star wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. The Sun Devils extended an offer to him in May and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson is a talented pass catcher and one of the top recruits in the 2027 class with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 278 overall player in the country, the No. 34 wide receiver, and the No. 24 prospect from California.

Several schools are pursuing him, but he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that four programs are currently standing out in his recruitment: Arizona State, Arizona, Georgia, and Kansas.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Malik McClain (12) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The schools showing the most interest right now are Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, and Kansas,” Johnson told Biggins. “They’re all showing a lot of love right now and I like where things are at there.

Johnson traveled to Tempe this fall for an unofficial visit with the Sun Devils, and he spoke about his experience with Biggins. The four-star wide receiver explained that he enjoyed the environment at Arizona State and noted that the staff treated him and his family well. He also mentioned that he plans to take an official visit with the Sun Devils in the coming months.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The environment at ASU was great,” Johnson told Biggins. “They treated me and my family very well and I loved the overall game day atmosphere. We were able to do a campus tour as well and I met all the coaches. I really liked it there and I for sure plan to be back for an official visit.”

Arizona State isn't the only school that Johnson hopes to take an official visit with this spring, as he told Biggins that Arizona, Georgia, and Oregon are also on his list.

However, it's clear that Johnson is very interested in the Sun Devils, and if Dillingham and his staff can get him to Tempe one more time, they should have a very good chance of landing the four-star recruit.

