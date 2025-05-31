EXCLUSIVE: Commit Cooper Reid "Locked In" With Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a fantastic job so far in the 2026 recruiting class as they are one of the top classes in the country, thanks to landing many commitments. The Sun Devils have a large number of 14 commits while the official visit season continues to roll on for the team out west.
One of the Arizona State commits in the 2026 class is Cooper Reid. Reid is a three-star wide receiver commit from Dripping Springs High School in the state of Texas. Reid ranks as high as 620th nationally according to On3.
The Sun Devils commit recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss what has been going on in his recruitment, along with what it means to be committed to the Sun Devils at this time.
"It’s pretty cool (to be committed)," Reid stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I can't ask for anything more. The staff and people up at Arizona State have made it feel like home, and as a commi,t you can’t ask for a much better feeling."
The Sun Devils wide receiver commit went into depth about why he feels the class has went well thus far.
"I feel like the class has gone great so far for Arizona State because of the coaching staff and how they make the players and recruits feel. We all feel like family," Reid said.
What makes this class so special for Reid is the friendships that he has made with all of the commits in the class thus far.
"I have a friendship with all the commits in the 2026 class. They’re all great dudes who are hardworking and ready to excel at the next level."
Many commits from a plethora of different schools will visit other progreams, but that is not the case with Arizona State WR commit Reid.
"I’m not planning on taking any visits to any other schools and I’m locked in with ASU. Go Devils."
As for recruiting other players, the talented commit feels the track record speaks for itself. He doesn't peer recruit, but that hasn't stopped the Sun Devils from getting commits yet.
"I’m not really recruiting any other prospects. ASU really does the recruiting on its own. With the staff and the community, there’s no place I’d rather be."
The 2026 class has plenty of potential. That has left the talented wide receiver with a message that he wanted to share with Arizona State fans.
"The class of 2026 is coming to work and keeping ASU football some of the best in the country! Forks up!"