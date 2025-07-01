60 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The dream 2024 Arizona State season that saw the program take the Big 12 conference crown has created levels of anticipation for the 2025 season that has seldom been seen before in Tempe.
The Sun Devils are entering the third season of the Kenny Dillingham experience with astronomical expectations - largely due to returning 17 starting players and every positional coach/coordinator from last season.
The season opener against FCS foe Northern Arizona could very well serve as a symbol - it has potential to be the game that Arizona State is fully asserted as a program that is not to be discounted as they head into year two as members of the Big 12.
Now, ASU on SI takes a look at every single Arizona State player to wear number 60 during their time in Tempe in honor of the milestone.
Dick Curran (52-53)
Merle Loken (54)
Paul Widmer (55)
Ken Kerr (56-58)
Conrad Affholter (61)
Ed Young (62)
Tom Flint (63)
Paul Palumbo (64-66)
Dan Grow (67)
Mike Mess (68)
Jake St. Claire (69)
Larry Delbridge (70-72)
Ed Vaughn (74)
Zack Dibrell (76)
Bob Carl (78-79)
Phil Wong (81)
Dan Saleaumua (82)
Bela Lestar (83)
Randy Jefferson (84-88)
Chuck Underwood (91-92-93)
Brian Williams (95-96-97-98)
Geoff Van Loo (01-02-03)
Chris Scott (09)
Defensive lineman Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on how the culture that Dillingham has brought to Tempe has impacted him profounfly - and potentially adds to the intrigue surrounding the upcoming season.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
