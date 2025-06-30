How ASU Offensive Linemen Compare to These NFL Stars
The trenches, or offensive line, are an important part of football. This applies to both the college and professional levels. In this article, I will compare the current Arizona State Sun Devil offensive linemen to current NFL offensive linemen.
Sun Devil offensive lineman Ben Coleman and Kansas City Chiefs Guard Trey Smith share many similarities. They are both great blockers who relish pushing defensive ends away, particularly in the run game. Both contain solid speed with the ability to accelerate quickly. Smith has carved out a good career in KC, proving that Coleman could have a nice career in the NFL as well.
For Sun Devils Right Tackle Max Iheanachor, there are elements of Los Angeles Chargers Tackle Rashawn Slater. Both are inconsistent at times. However, when they perform well, they resemble some of the best at their position. They both weigh 315 pounds, and Iheanachor is only one inch taller than Slater. They both can harness great speed and agility.
Continuing with the offensive tackles, Sun Devils Left Tackle Josh Atkins and Buffalo Bills LT Dion Dawkins are incredibly similar. They are so similar that they are the most alike players on this list so far! At times, they both lose their initial step, allowing the opposing edge rusher to push them back. However, as soon as it looks like they are going to lose their pass rush rep, they can step back up in the block. They are not the fastest but have great leg work, which allows them to move their weight exceptionally well.
Dawkins and Atkins both weigh 320 pounds as well. They both also block for mobile Quarterbacks, as Dawkins protects Josh Allen and Atkins blocks for Sam Leavitt. Both have helped set up pockets of areas for their QBs to scramble.
Going to the Guard Spot, Kyle Scott has a lot of the same traits that Green Bay Packers guard Aaron Brooks has. They both have great horizontal speed. They can move vertically well, but their strength lies in moving from left to right.
Scott and Banks both have a wide reach with their legs, allowing them to cover a significant amount of space with a single step. They are solid in pass protection but excel in the running game aspect. They are great at getting in a linebacker's face and pushing them out of the way.
The last lineman is Jimeto Obigbo, who will be transferring in from Texas State. The comparison for Obigbo is Laken Tomlinson. Tomlinson was recently acquired by the Houston Texas in free agency, and for good reason.
Tomlinson got drafted into the NFL in 2016 and has had a nice career. He is a good physical lineman. At times, his footwork is not the best, but he does have good blocking techniques with his hands. Obigbo, like Tomlinson, is physically gifted.
At times, at Texas State, Obigbo was raw, but there are many traits present. He was very sound in the run game. With the proper coaching, Obigbo could be a solid lineman in the NFL.
In conclusion, the ASU linemen have a lot of potential! It should be exciting to see how they develop and their careers after college.