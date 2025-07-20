C.J. Fite Is True Representative Of Arizona State Football
Arizona State football has seen a complete cultural overhaul since head coach Kenny Dillingham was hired over two and a half years ago.
Dillingham's work was cut out for him - but he zeroed in on coaches and players that were quality fits for the program identity that he desired to install - that vision has largely paid dividends.
While not every move has worked out, a vast majority have - among those has been C.J. Fite, who has grown in numerous ways since bringing his talents from Tatum, Texas to Tempe.
Fite was originally committed to play for the Sun Devils under the staff of Herm Edwards before re-opening recruitment - just to commit once again to Dillingham.
That decision has paid dividends on multiple fronts, as Fite was instrumental in the Sun Devils making a run to the College Football Playoff, has positioned himself to be a future NFL player, and has set the tone for what it means to be a Sun Devil moving forward.
Fite spoke to local Texas media member James Grant recently to discuss his growth as a leader.
“You’re just building some sense of confidence as you grow and like experience. Just kind of feeling yourself out and how college is. Just kind of you feel better about yourself and how you go about the game,”
Not only is Fite a leader by example on the field, but he also leads Arizona State's bible study for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has been selected to the Pat Tillman Leadership Council as well.
The leadership and growth as a person that Fite has seen since coming to Tempe is just as vital to his future prospects as a pro athlete as his incredible improvement as a sophomore - which ended with a second team All-Big 12 selection.
The first chance to see the supremely talented DT in action is on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
