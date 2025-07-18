Arizona State In Running For Four Star TE Recruit
Arizona State football is in a wonderful position as a future recruiting power in the Big 12.
The Sun Devils have relentlessly attacked the state of Texas - one of the hotbeds when it comes to premium talent around the country - ever since Kenny Dillingham took over the program in November 2022.
One of the keys to finding success in the state was Dillingham's hiring of Bryan Carrington - a native that also happens to be an alumnus of the Univeristy of Houston.
This has resulted in several Texans becoming key players within the program over recent years, from DT C.J. Fite to EDGE Clayton Smith.
The trail of success has resulted in numerous commitments from class of 2026 recruits - most prominent of which is four star QB Jake Fette out of El Paso.
The momentum hasn't stopped either, as the Sun Devils are in serious contention to land four star 2027 EDGE Zane Rowe out of Denton.
Rowe is considered the 102nd player in the nation for the class, and has received requisite interest from major programs due to the placement.
Arizona State and USC have both entered the race to earn a commitment, joining Florida State, Alabama, and others.
The true competition appears to be Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M.
While those programs are currently positioned higher prestige wise compared to Arizona State, the Sun Devils can point to the success of current edge rushers that transferred from Oklahoma (Smith) and Texas (Prince Dorbah) - the ultimate point could be that receiving an opportunity to play hefty amounts of snaps right away while being situated within a connected coaching staff is a situation that is potentially more appealing than joining an already established powerhouse program that runs five deep at the edge rusher spot.
Ultimately, the Sun Devils leaving a positive impression on Rowe is a vital development regardless of where the talented junior decides to attend college at.
