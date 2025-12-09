Kenny Dillingham Updates Sam Leavitt Situation, Quarterback Position Outlook

TEMPE -- There's no doubt that Sam Leavitt has contributed to many lasting memories for the Arizona State football program over the last two seasons - from a Big 12 title game win to a season-defining, gutsy effort in a win over Texas Tech in Oct.

Unfortunately, the landscape of modern college football invites constant change, and this is reflected in Leavitt's potential departure from Tempe.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, it seems inevitable that the Heisman Trophy hopeful is going to be playing elsewhere next season - something that head coach Kenny Dillingham addressed when taking part in Sun Bowl media availability on Monday afternoon.

Dillingham Continues to Praise Leavitt

The head coach opted to say nothing but positive things about the current face of the program in lieu of an uncertain future when asked about the looming decision.

"Yeah, well, from that perspective, I'll let that, leave that to Sam's team, you know, out of respect for him, for how they want to, you know, progress from that. You know, I love Sam. You know, Sam grew so much here, and you know, he really did, and I grew so much learning from Sam, and I wish you know whatever his future holds."

"I wish him nothing, nothing but the best. I absolutely want to see him succeed, and I can sleep really well at night knowing that we helped him progress himself along his journey that is now the craziness of college football."

Dillingham went on to say that he won't have to latch onto memories that were made over the last two seasons, regardless of what happens, noting that this will be a connection that will last a lifetime.

One of the most commendable attributes of Dillingham is that he's always as honest as he possibly can be, while also taking the high road and focusing on the positive over the negative.

Arizona State Confident in Quarterback Situation Regardless of Outside Developments

Dillingham wrapped up the statement by appearing incredibly confident that the Sun Devils will have a great quarterback regardless of Leavitt's decision.

"With that. You know, I'm very, very confident that we're going to have a really, really good quarterback at Arizona State."

While this statement is thinly veiled, those within the program think very highly of current freshman Cameron Dyer and incoming freshman Jake Fette, while a transfer portal option is likely to be explored even if Leavitt does indeed opt to return.

