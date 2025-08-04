Former Sun Devils Football Assistant Passes Away
Unfortunate news out of Arizona State University, as it was announced that three-time former assistant football coach Dan Cozzetto has died.
Cozzetto was 70 years old.
Cozzetto was the offensive coordinator on Arizona State's Rose Bowl team in the 1996 season. According to published reports Cozzetto died of cardiac complications.
"For those that knew Coach Cozz, they will tell you he was a charismatic person and pleasure to be around," former ASU offensive lineman Juan Roque, who played under Cozzetto, wrote on Facebook. "He had a huge, welcoming grin and a very friendly way about him that made you respect him.
"For those of us who played at ASU, we were exposed to a great teacher, an intense coach and a man who loved his players like sons."
Roque was extremely eloquent with his written words about his former mentor.
"He was my teacher, my mentor, a trusted advisor and a man I feared, yes I feared letting him down," Roque wrote of Cozzetto. "He was that powerful of an influence that you played your guts out so you would not disappoint him because you felt how much he loved this sport and being part of it. Rest in Peace Coach! I love you and will always cherish the ass chewings, the talks and the hugs you gave."
Cozzetto was ASU's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1992-1999 under Bruce Snyder. He returned to the school as the team's tight ends coach under Dennis Erickson for two seasons from 2007-08.
Cozzetto was also a quality control assistant under Herm Edwards in 2018, giving him three stints with the Sun Devils.
Cozzetto also coached at Idaho, California, Oregon State, Washington and Idaho State, as well as for the San Francisco 49ers as their tight ends coach in 2004. He also coached at Phoenix College.
"One of my beloved colleagues in coaching," Robin Pflugrad, who coached with Cozzetto at ASU and Phoenix College, told Football Scoop. "He was one of the best in the profession, an incredible offensive line coach. He had a great career at Washington, Idaho, ASU, Oregon State and the 49ers.
"Unbelievable coach and mentor to offensive lines. He was actually our offensive coordinator during our run with ASU. What a great, great person he was. He will be missed by so many."
Former Sun Devils offensive lineman Kyle Murphy also took to social media to honor his former coach.
"Coach Cozzetto passing away breaks my heart," Murphy said. "He was so much more than a coach. I’m not sure there are enough adjectives to describe what he meant to me. He believed in me. He saw something in me that at the time I couldn’t see. Then he made me believe in myself.
"He rode your ass & was demanding. He was also loving & would do anything for "his guys," Murphy said. "The bond we developed as an OL was a reflection of our bond w/him. That bond never diminished. It never faded. He was a giant for us. He will be greatly missed. Love you, Coach."
