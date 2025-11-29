Social Media Reacts to ASU’s Last Home Game vs Arizona
It is here, the last time that Arizona State University Sun Devil fans will be watching their football team play a home game. They host the Arizona Wildcats, one of the most looked forward to and hyped games of the regular season, so how did fans react to this gigantic matchup?
Pre Game
One of the things that caught fans' attention earlier, even before kickoff, was the field, as it made to look like ASU's mascot, Sparky. This added to the hype and the huge stakes of this game.
Senior Night
Another special element pregame was that it was Senior Night. This means that many Seniors who were important to ASU's culture over the past couple of seasons took the field, such as Ben Coleman, Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, and more. It was a really nice way to honor these players who gave so much to the team, and for them to have that special moment.
First Quarter
Huge tide turning
After ASU punted, it seemed like Noah Fifita and Arizona were going to score as they were getting down the field with ease. However deep into ASU territory, on a 1st and Goal, Arizona fumbled it, and ASU recovered. It was cornerback Javan Robinson with the recovery. This was a huge momentum turner.
Huge 3rd Down Stop
After ASU got the ball, they punted, and once again, Arizona was driving down the field. However, on a 3rd and 9, ASU defensive back Montana Warren made a big tackle, forcing it to be a 4th and 18. This set up a field goal that the Wildcats missed. It was great to see Brian Ward's defense come up clutch early.
Second Quarter
Big Turnover
The Sun Devils forced a turnover, so now it was the Wildcats' turn as they picked off Jeff Sims. Sims was struggling early, and this was just another one of his early errors. Even though the Wildcats ended up punting it, it was still a very disappointing point in the game.
First Score of the Game
The first score of the Territorial Cup went to the Sun Devils as Jeff Sims had a great rushing touchdown. It was a 27-yard run by Sims that was set up by a huge rush by Raleek Brown.
Another big turnover
U of A had a really long drive, one that lasted six minutes. It seemed like they were going to get points; however, ASU blocked a kick. It was a great relief for fans to see ASU's special teams play really well.
Third Quarter
Not the way you want to start
ASU forced a punt. When ASU's offense had the ball, there was some type of miscommunication between Jeff Sims and Raleek Brown, as when Sims handed it off to Brown, the ball was fumbled, and U of A recovered.
Another touchdown
The Wildcats capitalized on ASU's mistake, as they scored a touchdown. Fifita passed a touchdown to his tight end, Cam Barmore. It was a nice pass over the middle of the field that gave Arizona the lead over ASU.
Another INT
ASU tried a big play down the field; however, Arizona picked it off. It was an incredible catch by Treydan Stukes, the Arizona defender. However, it was also Sim's second pick for the game. At this point, Sims only had four more completions than INTs. The reaction by fans was rough, as ASU's defense was playing well, but their offense was struggling mightily.
Fourth Quarter
Fumble
In a 16-7 game, ASU was driving down the field; however, Sims fumbled the ball on a rushing attempt, and Arizona recovered the ball. It was deflating as it seemed like this play to not giving ASU a good chance to win the game.
End of the Game
Arizona went on to beat ASU in this game. The perfect word would be delfating. ASU did not play terribly; however, they had opportunities and struggled to capitalize on them. Still in defeat, it was still a very cool atmosphere at Mountain America Stadium.
