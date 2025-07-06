Updated Big 12 Power Rankings: Arizona State Still on Top
The 2025 Arizona State football campaign is set to open up on August 30 - the Big 12 conference opener comes an entire week earlier, the game pits Iowa State against Kansas State.
In spirit of the Sun Devils' second season in the league, ASU on SI is proud to present a power ranking that highlights the five best teams in the conference heading into game one for each program.
Utah, Iowa State, and Kansas are all worthy mentions, but the five programs below stood out above the rest:
5. Texas Christian
TCU is coming off of a nine-win season in which QB Josh Hoover broke out as one of the best signal callers in the conference.
While the defense still has question marks attached to it, the offense should be one of the very best units in the conference.
4. Kansas State
The Wildcats are ushering in one of the most purely talented rosters in the conference once again, but question marks have arisen around QB Avery Johnson.
Still, expect KSU to be among the best in the Big 12 and very much in the conversation to make the title game.
3.Baylor
Baylor could be the squad that takes the biggest step forward in 2025 based off of how the previous campaign was finished.
Sawyer Robertson leads what should be a potent offense in Waco, and Dave Aranda could have rebuilt the defense over the offseason.
2. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders earned the second best transfer portal class in the nation ahead of summer camp - coach Joey McGuire returns numerous starters as well.
Tech's ultimate ceiling as a team could come down to QB Behren Morton, who could have a lower ceiling compared to others at the position in the conference.
1. Arizona State
Continuity? Check.
The Sun Devils return 17 starting players and every coach from the 2024 team.
Talent? Check.
ASU is set to have the most preseason All-Big 12 team selections at Big 12 Media Days in the coming days.
Incumbent status? Check.
The status as defending Big 12 champs put them in pole position until proven otherwise.
