Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt Praises Cam Skattebo
There's no denying how meaningful Cam Skattebo had been to the Arizona State program in just two years of playing for the program.
The Heisman Trophy candidate ran for a school record 21 touchdowns in the 2024 season along with earning the single season rushing yards record - he was the catalyst for many victories in the Sun Devils' Big 12 championship season.
His chemistry with returning starting QB Sam Leavitt was well noted, but now he turns his sights to playing for the New York Giants.
Leavitt believes that success is still in store for the playmaker.
Leavitt joined USA Today's 'Sports Seriously' to talk about a myriad of topics - this particular discussion centered around former Arizona State legend Cam Skattebo.
The particular question was framed under if Skattebo can truly become a go-to option at the NFL level.
"Yeah, I mean for sure. People see the type of player he is on the field, his contact balance, his grit, his strength, his trucking ability, his vision, but they don't see his mental aspect, his IQ, how he views the game, how he views himself. We're sitting in practice one day and he goes up and tells a lineman a different way how he wants them to block an inside zone. He wants them to get more vertical on the step he wants to take. So, I've never really seen a running back coach the lineman on how to block."
"Which is pretty special for me because I'm always talking to my lineman and my receivers and my running backs in different steps, how I view the game. So to see him view it like that, it's pretty special, and that's what the changing factor in the success."
Skattebo's ability to catch the ball, brute strength, underrated ballcarrier vision, and sheer determination are putting him in prime positions to succeed - especially in New York, where the fourth round pick will likely split carries with second year RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Skattebo's NFL future is incredibly bright, and he is in position to make Sun Devil nation proud.
