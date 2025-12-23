Big 12 Shaping Up to be Challenging Path for ASU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have faltered a bit heading into Big 12 play, losing two consecutive games ahead of the start of the league slate.

The Big 12 is widely considered the best conference in all of college basketball, with the even layering of competition being a major driving force behind the opinion that it is the top league.

Arizona State on SI examined the competition that the Sun Devils will face during the 18-game schedule below.

Top-Tier Competiton: Arizona, Iowa State, Houston, BYU

These four teams are already establishing themselves as legitimate national title contenders before conference play even begins.

The Sun Devils are set to face BYU in Provo, Utah, on Jan 7 - a tall task for the Sun Devils, as the Cougars boast one of the best home crowds in the conference, as well as a balanced roster that is headlined by likely top-three pick in the 2026 NBA draft in AJ Dybantsa. They then face Arizona on the road on January 14 and play a return game at home on Jan 31.

The Wildcats are currently ranked as the number one team in the country, being one of the many teams that has found a balance between rostering elite underclassmen and veteran talent behind the structure of an incredible coaching staff.

The Sun Devils are also set to play singular road games against Houston and Iowa State - both of which have the ability to win the regular season title from within the conference.

High-Level Tournament Opponents: Kansas, Texas Tech

Kansas and Texas Tech are both potential title contenders as well - the former showed as much by defeating Duke in a non-conference tilt on Sunday. JT Toppin has been one of the best players in the nation over the last two seasons, but the Red Raiders have room to grow as a collective team. Ditto for Kansas, who roster an elite trio headlined by freshman phenom Darryn Peterson - but currently are looking to form a more balanced identity.

Arizona State hosts Texas Tech on Feb 17 and Kansas on March 3.

Frisky NCAA Tournament Level Teams: Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, UCF, Colorado

These are fellow conference rivals that should slot in roughly the same tier as the Sun Devils - games between these teams will generally be considered toss-up contests.

These teams possess a solid mix of veteran talent, with Baylor being the squad with an exceptional underclassmen in Tounde Yessoufou.

Arizona State is set to kick conference play off on January 3.

