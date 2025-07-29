Arizona State Listed as Contender for Four Star Recruit
Kenny Dillingham has built something truly special as head coach of the Arizona State football program - that much is evidenced by the program being hopefuls to repeat as Big 12 champions after shocking the college world a season ago with an 11 win season.
A driving force behind the meteoric rise to the top of the conference has been the efforts that have been made in Texas - recruiting both from the high school ranks and through the transfer portal.
Assistant coach Bryan Carrington has been a driving force in the recent surge in Texas - the DB coach has an extensive background in the state and knows the landscape all too well.
Key players such as Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, Xavion Alford, C.J. Fite, and Jordyn Tyson hail from Texas - that has spiraled into several 2026 recruits from the state committing to the program.
The Sun Devils have continued that momentum into the 2027 class at the moment - they were named in the top 12 for junior edge rusher DeMarco Jenkins. They join Houston, Oklahoma, Kansas, Southern Methodist, Syracuse, Texas, Baylor, Pitt, Louisiana State, Texas Christian, and Texas A&M.
Jenkins is ranked as the number 277 recruit in the nation in the class according to 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-3 four star talent would be another incredible get for Dillingham and would serve as further proof that the recruiting pipeline in Tempe has expanded in the new era of college football.
Arizona State's blueprint in Texas in the 2026 class includes commitments from four star quarterback Jake Fette, three star edge rusher Julian Hugo, and many others - the class is currently ranked 43rd in the nation, but could surely improve in the coming months.
As for the 2025 Arizona State team - the season opener is set to be played against Northern Arizona on August 30 before finishing off non-conference play with a pair of games against Mississippi State and Texas State.
