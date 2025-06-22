NFL Draft Analyst Praises Arizona State's Sam Leavitt
Sam Leavitt is just over two months away from launching a potential Heisman Trophy campaign as a year two starter for the Arizona State program.
Leavitt tossed 24 touchdowns, ran for five more, and won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year alongside securing a Big 12 championship.
The play has done the talking for the 6'2" signal caller - many across the college and NFL world alike have continued to sing the praises of Leavitt.
Among those that are high on the Oregon native is Todd McShay of the Ringer.
The respected former ESPN draft analyst took to his self-titled show to express how highly he views Leavitt.
More from McShay below:
“He got that much better from that Wyoming game, and even the Kansas game, to what we saw down in the second half of the year. So now it’s on him to make that next step,”
“But I freaking love this dude. I’m telling you, I think he’s got a chance to really elevate,” McShay revealed. “I love his grit, I love his competitiveness, I love how instinctive he is, I love his athleticism… I think Leavitt is going to be an NFL starting quarterback, and could be a pretty good one.”
The general consensus around Leavitt is that he has potential to be one of - if not the best quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL draft class.
Leavitt's blend of arm strength, ability to play out of structure, natural athleticism, and lack of propensity when it comes to turning the ball over are all factors that could drive him to the top of team's boards going into next April.
Leavitt is the greatest success of Dillingham's early tenure in Tempe, as the little-utilized freshman at Michigan State flew completely under the radar before the Sun Devils brought him in to compete for the starting quarterback job in December 2023.
Leavitt seized the opportunity, made the most of it, and now looks to be in prime position to be a franchise QB for an NFL franchise this time next year.
