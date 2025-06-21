Arizona State Loses Top Recruiting Spot in Big 12
One of the most impressive feats Kenny Dillingham has pulled off in two years as head coach of the Arizona State football program is his tendency to do 'more with less' in terms of recruiting classes.
Dillingham's first two classes in Tempe graded out moderately - both ranking in the top 45 in the country before the 2025 class dropped down to 60.
2026 seems to be the first year where the consistent efforts on the trail are paying off - as the program has already secured 17 commits months ahead of signing day.
Even more significant is that eight of the commits hail from Texas - it's an undeniably positive sign that prioritizing recruiting hotbeds are paying off and that the coaching staff is leaving a mark on prospective recruits.
The overall ranking of the program has slipped in recent weeks despite the positive momentum - Arizona State currently ranks as the 25th best class in the country and second in the Big 12 according to recruiting service 247 Sports.
Jake Fette is currently the crown jewel of the class - the senior QB is a consensus four star recruit that took place in an elite football camp this week.
The drop in overall recruiting rank doesn't mean they won't recover either - as Arizona State has rapidly improved the NIL infrastructure, along with the potential factor of another year of winning big impacting targets.
The unbreakable culture that Dillingham has developed in a brief period of time has seemingly paid dividends - as it has reached both the coaching staff and roster.
Defensive lineman Zac Swanson spoke about how the culture has positively impacted him personally - a sentiment that has been verified on many occasions.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
Dillingham's model of how to run a program is trending towards being one that is sustainable - especially in the modern-day landscape that typically sees rosters and coaching staffs move through revolving doors.
