Why Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is a Top-Tier QB
Arizona State is just over two months away from embarking on a 12-game regular season on August 30.
The unexpected success that resulted in a Big 12 championship a season ago will follow the program into year three of the Kenny Dillingham era - a coaching staff that is returning in its entirety and 17 returning starting players across both sides of the ball will certainly play into the 'favorites' narrative.
Potentially the most important piece to the puzzle in Tempe is star redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is entering year two as the starting player at the most important position on the field.
Leavitt managed to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024 after totaling 29 touchdowns across 13 starts in what was the most successful Arizona State season in nearly 30 years - that has reflected well in how the rest of the nation perceives him.
Jason DeLoach of Pro Football Focus grouped all power four quarterbacks into tiers via a largely analytics-driven method - Leavitt placed in tier one - 'Who Will be CFBs Next Star?'
The other quarterbacks in tier one:
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Miller Moss, Louisville
- Carson Beck, Miami
- Kevin Jennings, Southern Methodist
- Noah Fifita, Arizona
- Rocco Becht, Iowa State
- Josh Hoover, Texas Christian
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Garrett Nussmeier, Louisiana State
- Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
- Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
Some brief takeaways from those that joined Leavitt in the top tier:
- Five players (Beck, Iamaleava, Allar, Jennings, Klubnik) took their teams to the College Football Playoff outside of Leavitt.
- Leavitt is set to face four of the quarterbacks in the tier (Shapen, Hoover, Becht, Fifita) in the 2025 regular season.
Only four of the quarterbacks in tier one according to PFF reside in the SEC/Big 10 conferences.
One thing that is certain is that Leavitt is in prime position to succeed this season with another year under OC Marcus Arroyo and what should be a weapons group that is significantly deeper compared to a year ago - the 6'2" playmaker could be in line for national awards come December.
