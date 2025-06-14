Projecting Arizona State's Team Rating on College Football 26
Arizona State is just weeks away from embarking on a 2025 season that should yield fruitful results.
The Sun Devils are seeking to repeat as Big 12 conference champions after returning nearly 80% of last season's roster.
Kenny Dillingham and staff have also done a phenomenal job of retooling the roster from the outside as well - this could reflect in how the Sun Devils are viewed in medium such as the upcoming College Football 2026 video game.
Arizona State was one of the lowest rated teams in the debut of the new game last year - that will not be the case come the time of release of this year's edition.
Taking a look at what one could expect the Big 12 champions to be rated once the new game gets released on July 10:
Offense: 95 Overall
It's not an overstatement to say that Arizona State could have one of the best offensive units in the nation under second year OC Marcus Arroyo.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson return as the potential best QB/WR duo in all of college football as well - they aren't where it stops.
Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and Chamon Metayer add to a group of receiving targets that should be so much more balanced compared to 2024
The running back room could be what pushes the unit over the top - Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown all compliment each other well in what should be a successful campaign to replace production lost by Cam Skattebo's absence.
Defense: 89 Overall
The defense may not be quite as potent as the offense in terms of high-level talent or overall explosiveness, but it still could be one of the best units the program has seen in years.
Brian Ward will have a potential star-level player on all three levels - Prince Dorbah on the line, Keyshaun Elliott at linebacker, and Xavion Alford at safety.
That's not to mention Elijah O'Neal, Jordan Crook, Myles Rowser, and Keith Abney II - the dynamic playcaller in Ward will have no shortage of talent to work with.
Overall: 91
Arizona state very well could be one of the 10 highest rated squads in the game - and it's completely merit-based.
