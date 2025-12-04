Arizona State Defensive Stars Earn Big 12 Season Honors

TEMPE -- Brian Ward's third season as defensive coordinator of the Arizona State football program came with up-and-down results.

While Ward's defense stepped up in key moments for the most part, injuries and a knack to give up explosive plays often did them in during what was an 8-4 season.

Despite the roadblocks, Ward was generally amazing in his role in this post - continuing to develop personnel into amongst the best contributors in Big 12.

Six Arizona State defensive players were named to one of three of the All-Big 12 teams on Thursday - the honorees are below.

First Team: Keith Abney II

Abney has been widely described by many as the best cornerback in the Big 12 this season.

The once underrated three-star recruit has made up for his smaller-than-expected frame for a boundary corner with consistent sticky coverage and incredible discipline in general.

Abney finished the regular season with 44 total tackles, a sack, two forced fumbled, 12 passes broken up, a blocked field goal, and two interceptions - including one that sealed the victory over West Virginia.

Second Team: Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook

Elliott and Crook comprised the primary linebacker duo in Ward's system - which frequently utilizes the 4-2-5 scheme.

The pair of seniors excelled - as Elliott paced the team with seven sacks, while they were the top two players on the roster in terms of total tackles.

Both players were instrumental in the Arizona State run defense stabilizing for a majority of the season, as well as when it came to making key tackles to stall out drives or give the defense an opportunity to make a key stop.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Third Team: Justin Wodtly, Prince Dorbah, Myles "Ghost" Rowser

Wodtly and Dorbah both receive well-deserved recognition for their performances in 2025. Wodtly finished the season with six sacks - finishing the regular season with at least one sack across the final five games. Dorbah's loudest performance - a three-sack game that also included a game-winning strip sack against TCU - was more than worthy of placing the senior within the top three teams.

Rowser came to Arizona State in 2024 via New Mexico State alongside Elliott - the hard-hitting safety has done an unbelievable job at manning the fort since. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson did an admirable job filling in for Xavion Alford in his own right, but Rowser was a catalyst of the defense and deserved this honor.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

