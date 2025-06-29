Arizona State Has Impressive Ranking in College Football 26
It's no longer a secret that Arizona State has one of the most talented teams in the country - perhaps the most talented in the Big 12 as well.
Two major events are coming up for the Sun Devils that could confirm the nation views them in the manner that many expect - Big 12 media day is set for July 8/9 in Frisco, Texas and EA College Football 26 is set to launch on July 10.
The newest rendition of the franchise rated Arizona State team as one of the very worst in the power four conferences at launch of last year's game - that will not be the case this time around.
The Sun Devils come in as the 14th best team in the game - second in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech.
This ranking stacks up, as the team is tied for the top offense in the game, while the defense sneaks into the top 25 prior to the opening game kickoff on August 30.
Continuity and culture are two major phrases that have followed Arizona State the entirety of the off-season, as the team returns 17 starting players and the entire coaching staff. The talent is absolutely not something to shake off either, as Sam Leavitt is considered a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, while Jordyn Tyson could be selected early in next April's NFL draft, and Xavion Alford has the potential to be an All-American selection at season's end.
As for culture, defensive lineman Zac Swanson joined the 'Speak of the Devils' podcast earlier in June to discuss the impact the Arizona State coaching staff has made on him.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
