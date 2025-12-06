Arizona State 2025 Season Report Card: Offensive Line

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football regular season has now been wrapped up for over a week - the team managed to finish the campaign with an 8-4 record despite facing incredible conflicts from what was seemingly the opening game of the season.

The offense never fully took off due to a myriad of factors, from Sam Leavitt battling an injury for several weeks that resulted in season-ending surgery, to Kyson Brown missing most of the season, to Jordyn Tyson missing several weeks - even to the offensive line experiencing a lofty amount of turnover due to injuries.

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele has built a reputation in Tempe as someone who should be counted on when it comes to properly preparing his players for each unique matchup, as well as for developing the room without cutting corners - seemingly maximizing what is at hand on a yearly basis. Arizona State on SI assesses the job the offensive line did as a unit in a turbulent 2025 campaign below.

INTERIOR LINE

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Coleman (62) waits to snap the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It's unfair to give a definitive grade to the interior line, as Ben Coleman began the season out of position at center, then suffered a season-ending injury when returning to his typical position of LG. Makua Pule and Wade Helton did admirable jobs flipping between LG and center depending on who was at quarterback. RG Kyle Scott was fairly consistent as well in his own right.

Overall, the group held up relatively well despite the consistent turnover and unforeseen roadblocks.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Max Iheanachor rightfully earned a spot on the All-Big 12 second team after performing incredibly well at RT for the second consecutive season. Iheanachor projects as a mid-round NFL draft pick and set the stage for numerous explosive plays behind elite positioning on the line.

Josh Atkins was somewhat inconsistent at LT, accruing more penalties than one would have preferred, but performed fairly overall.

Jalen Klemm did a solid job in the snaps that he received as well, which continues to be a testament to how prepared Tuitele has his players.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall: C+

While it's not reasonable to grade the interior/exterior individually, C+ is a fair grade for the group as a whole.

The run game ranked 4th in the Big 12 in large part due to standout blocking, but the pass protection tended to be inconsistent in opposition - this was a glaring issue, even against Northern Arizona on August 30.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .