NFL HOFer Recognizes ASU Legend
There was only one Arizona State Sun Devils player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The New York Giants decided to grab Cam Skattebo in the fourth round, adding an absolute maniac in the backfield to pair with Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Skattebo's collegiate career was unique, as he spent his first two years at Sacramento State before transferring ahead of the 2023 season. Skattebo's first season as a Sun Devil was solid, totaling 783 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
Everything changed for Arizona State in 2024. Coming off of a 3-9 season the year prior, the Sun Devils exploded onto the scene, finishing 11-3. Skattebo was a major component of Arizona State's success last season, as he finished the year with an absurd 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 attempts and averaged just under six yards per carry.
As Skattebo is headed towards a potential major role as a rookie with the Giants, he was surprised with some words of encouragement by a Hall of Fame running back.
Skattebo praised by Eddie George in recent Fanatics ad
Fanatics decided to put together a campaign where NFL legends passed down some kind words to this year's incoming rookies.
Skattebo received a video and signed jersey from NFL Hall of Fame running back Eddie George. The jersey said, "To Cameron, AKA Skatt. Good luck, stay focused." The message made Skattebo visibly touched, as he shed a few tears as to what it meant to him to hear from a legend such as George.
"It means a lot," Skattebo said. "Just knowing how much he cares, because it's coming from a great and somebody that has done it and knows what it takes and I know he is there for me if I need it."
George was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time First Team All-Pro. He spent eight years with the Tennessee Titans from 1996-2003, totaling 10,009 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns during that span. His final season in the NFL was in 2004 with the Dallas Cowboys, as George rushed for 432 yards and four touchdowns.
The fact that Skattebo has someone as legendary as George rooting for him in his corner has to be a surreal feeling. It'll be fun to see how Skattebo performs over the course of his rookie season.
