Mike McCarthy Had Blunt Advice for Jaxson Dart About Avoiding Big Hits
Jaxson Dart has been steadfast in his refusal to heed the advice of various figures in the football world who have been urging him to adapt his game in order to avoid taking big hits while running.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former Cowboys and Packers coach Mike McCarthy discussed Dart’s play style and the massive hit he took from Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss during Monday’s loss to the Patriots. While McCarthy applauded Dart’s tenacity and toughness, he joined the rest of the football world who implored Dart to play with a bit more caution.
“I think it’s part of his responsibility. ... We always talk about the two most important abilities are accountability and availability, and availability is number one. You’ve got to be available to your team,” McCarthy said.
“The most important stat for young quarterbacks ... is how many consecutive games can he play? You only improve playing every Sunday. You have to line up and play. So, I think it’s clearly part of his role, his job responsibility. And it’s something that he has to be more aware of,” McCarthy added.
Dart was sidelined for two games this year after suffering a concussion during the Week 10 loss to the Bears. Despite his reckless style of play causing him to miss action, he was adamant that he doesn’t intend to change his ways.
“We’re not playing soccer out here,” Dart said this week when defending his physical style. “You’re going to get hit. Things happen. It’s part of the game.”
The Giants’ coaching staff has certainly been urging for Dart to slide out of harm’s way more regularly, but until he makes that a standard part of his game, there will be those expressing their concern just about every time he gets leveled by a defender.