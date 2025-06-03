EXCLUSIVE: Arizona State Commit Jalen Williams Updates His Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a fantastic job thus far when it comes to recruiting, as they have already landed 14 of their expected 20+ commitments prior to the conclusion of the official visit season.
Among those commits is one of the nation's most under-the-radar defensive backs in the country.
Jalen Williams is a Kell High School star from the state of Georgia and has turned into one of the most underrated prospects in the country, even before committing to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Williams has been recruited by many schools, including Auburn, Cincinnati, Michigan State, and many more.
The Sun Devils landed his commitment on April 5th and have since dominated the recruiting scene. Williams caught up with the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to update his commitment, talk about the Sun Devils' class, and many more topics.
"It's great," said Williams. "A great feeling. I'm proud to be committed, and I'm also somewhat relieved. I've got that stress out of the way, and I can just focus on my senior year and prepare to enroll in January."
The commit jumped into conversation about the 2026 class that is currently committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"I think our 26 class has gone really well so far. I feel like they've recruited and gotten commitments from dogs at all the positions they're trying to fill," he stated. "I feel like all the commits as a whole are close. Most of us went on the same OV and clicked there, and even the ones who went on OVs after and committed later, we treat them all as family."
Although the Sun Devils have landed 14 commitments, the commits are standing strong on helping the staff out with recruiting. When asked if he would be peer recruiting along the way, he responded with "yes, I am," with a wink emoji.
What makes his commitment so special is the fact that he will stay true to his word. The Sun Devils might have brought him in during the month of April, but they can expect him to sign his papers in the long run, as the Peach State DB has the chance to make an instant impact.
"I'm fully committed, and my recruitment is shut down. I'm not taking any other Official Visits.
I made a commitment, I'm sticking to it."
The talented commit wanted to leave a message to the incredible Sun Devils' fanbase.
"I'd probably say that this 26 class is going to be something crazy. Can't wait to put on for ASU. Forks up!"