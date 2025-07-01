ASU Cornerback Building on Breakout Season
All Javan Robinson needed was an opportunity. And when he got it, he made sure never to let it go.
The redshirt junior cornerback was one of the many bright spots of Arizona State’s football program last season, but what made him so impressive was his ability to make plays in clutch situations.
During a Week 12 game against BYU, the Cougars were storming in the second half after falling behind 21-7. And with the ball in their hands at the end of the fourth, they set their sights on spoiling ASU’s homecoming.
But ultimately, it was Robinson who had the last laugh.
He picked off BYU’s Jake Retzlaff and sealed the deal for the Sun Devils, returning it for 64 yards before getting tackled inside the 10. Little did we know, that play ended up being a season-saver, because had they lost that week, we may not have seen them in the College Football Playoff.
Not only that, but the interception helped him win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
He also came up huge in the Peach Bowl, where he picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
After building a base of elite plays and clutch performances, Robinson has his eyes on greatness.
“I expect us to be just… flawless, really. I feel like we could’ve done that last year, but it was everyone’s first time playing with each other and getting the hang of things. But now, going into this year with everyone coming back, I expect nothing but greatness. It shouldn’t be new to none of us, because we all played last year.”
Robinson carries himself with a confidence that’s hard to replicate, and he demands greatness out of everyone around him.
But he’ll do it with a smile on his face.
He articulates his words and thoughts almost to the point where you think he’d be a natural television analyst or coach.
That kind of attitude can go such a long way in a locker room, especially when you have players coming in through the transfer portal who are looking for guidance in a new environment.
It can also help push a program to where it wants to be.
We’ve spoken in depth about how ASU coach Kenny Dillingham believes he can help build Arizona State into a perennial blue blood like Oregon or Clemson.
With someone like Robinson, who will stay in Tempe for at least one more year, that type of mentality can resonate deeply with long-term greatness.
