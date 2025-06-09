Can Arizona State Become A Blue Blood of the 2020s?
Ask Kenny Dillingham where he thinks he can take his program, and he'll tell you exactly what the standard is.
In an interview with On3's Pete Nakos, Dillingham, the former offensive coordinator at Oregon, made a bold claim: He believes Arizona State can become one of the sport’s next blue bloods.
“You have Clemson this last cycle, from 2010 to 2020. They just showed up. People think they’ve been around forever,” Dillingham said. “You have Oregon from 2000 to 2010. You can go back in history and figure out which teams have shown up in which era. There hasn’t been a team in this era, in the 2020s."
Naturally, the internet took that statement and ran with it until the cows came home.
One user on X wrote, "One playoff berth without a win and we’re talking blue blood? Get out of here with that nonsense."
Another posted, "He seems to have a different definition of what a blue blood is."
Later, Dillingham clarified his statement after the expected backlash from the general public:
But that raises the question: Can Arizona State really become a blue blood of the 2020s?
It’s a broad question — and admittedly, a lofty goal — but after the year the Sun Devils just had, and with the recruiting pipeline Dillingham is building, it’s not entirely out of reach.
The star power is — and already was — there.
Cam Skattebo finished fifth in Heisman voting and led the nation in rushing yards before being selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson are both legitimate first-round prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft if they continue on their current trajectory.
So no, it’s not out of the question to believe that “blue blood” status is a reachable goal for Arizona State. But they’re not there yet — and they still have work to do.
ASU needs at least two or three more top-15 recruiting classes. They need a College Football Playoff victory (they were this close last season, nearly knocking off Texas in double overtime). And most importantly, they need to land a five-star recruit — the type of player that signals a new era.
They’re making progress. For 2025, ASU will roll out four-star standouts like Cameron Dyer and AJ Ia. And in 2026, four-star quarterback Jake Fette is set to join the fold.
The infrastructure is in place. Now it’s about consistency. Oregon and Clemson didn’t become elite overnight — their success was built over time, class by class, win by win.
Right now, the trajectory in Tempe is pointing in the same direction the forks are.
All the way up.
