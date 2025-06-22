Is Jeff Sims the Top Backup QB in College Football?
The 2025 Arizona State football season is now under 70 days away from kicking off - the opening contest of the 12-game regular season is set to be Northern Arizona on August 30.
The program is looking to replicate a dream 2024 season that saw the Sun Devils finish the year with 11 wins - 17 starting players return from the squad as well, along with every single coach.
Questions still remain despite many already being answered - among them are how the team will respond to the loss of Cam Skattebo, and how the backup quarterback situation is shaking up after star QB Sam Leavitt missed a singular game a year ago.
CBS Sports analyst Will Backus named the top 10 backup quarterbacks in college football - and second year program member Jeff Sims was listed among those 10.
More from Backus below:
"Few backups come as battle tested as Sims. He started 10 games as a freshman at Georgia Tech in 2020, was an on-again, off-again starter for the Yellow Jackets over the next two years, and then transferred to Nebraska in 2023, where he was benched after two starts. Sims turned the ball over in 11 of his 28 drives as a Nebraska QB."
"So he transferred again and was the No. 2 option for a 2024 Arizona State team that won the Big 12 title and made it to the College Football Playoff. He started in Arizona State's loss to Cincinnati last season while Sam Leavitt was out with injury. Sims brings value as a veteran in the quarterback room, even if you don't necessarily want to see him enter a game in crunch time."
Sims struggled for much of the loss to the Bearcats - as he only threw for 103 yards outside of a singular 42 yard completion in the contest.
However, the 23 year old backup is battle-tested, as the former Georgia Tech and Nebraska starter has 28 starts in his collegiate career.
Sims also has the benefit of continuity in the system as Marcus Arroyo returns for year two with the program - most importantly, Sims is a mobile passer that has the potential to manage an Arizona State victory if absolutely necessary.
Read more on Leavitt's 2025 prospects here, and if the Sun Devils can repeat the heights that were seen in 2024 here.
