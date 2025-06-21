Is Sam Leavitt Best Quarterback in West Region?
Perhaps no single player in college football has found a way to boost their stock quite in the fashion that Arizona State's Sam Leavitt has.
The Michigan State transfer went into 2024 off-season practices in a competition with returning starting QB Jaden Rashada - Leavitt decisively won that battle and Rashada subsequently transferred to the University of Georgia.
Leavitt took the Big 12 and nation at-large by storm as a redshirt freshman - to the tune of 29 total touchdowns. The signal caller obviously improved on a week-to-week basis as well - and it is reasonable to believe that he can pick up where he left off with a largely returning infrastructure.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports is completely bought in when it comes to the belief that Leavitt is among the elite in college football - as the latter was named the best at the position in the west region by the former.
More analysis below:
"In his redshirt freshman campaign, Leavitt was elite for the Sun Devils as they won the Big 12."
"He posted a 4-1 record last season against ranked opponents, throwing 24 TDs and just six interceptions, with the lone loss coming to Texas in the overtime thriller in the playoffs."
"While Cam Skattebo will be gone, ASU brings back a slew of talented receivers. Leavitt can also make plays with his legs and is sneaky good at evading tacklers."
Leavitt's quick grasp of Dillingham's offensive concept, trust in OC Marcus Arroyo's in-game strategies, and quick rapport formed with star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson are just a small handful of reasons as to why a jump to stardom was made.
Now, the wide receiver room is replenished with Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss, and the returning Malik McClain. The running back room is also replenished - being headlined by Army transfer Kanye Udoh, and Chamon Metayer is one of the best returning tight ends in the Big 12 going into the new year.
Leavitt is set up for success - this season and when it comes to his NFL future.
