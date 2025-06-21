Can Arizona State Football Repeat 2024's Success?
For years, the Arizona State Sun Devils have epitomized college football mediocrity.
Sure, there were flashes — 2007, 2013, and 2014 stand out — but consistent relevance in Tempe has been hard to find since the mid-1970s.
That’s what makes the 2025 season so important — not just for ASU’s national perception, but for head coach Kenny Dillingham’s long-term vision.
It’s safe to say that 2024 was one of the greatest seasons in program history. In their first year as a Big 12 member, the Sun Devils didn’t just survive — they thrived, winning the conference title and earning their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
In the Peach Bowl, ASU was getting steamrolled early. But then came a furious fourth-quarter comeback — 16 unanswered points to force overtime against Texas. The Longhorns pulled away in the extra frame, but the message was clear: Arizona State had arrived on the national stage.
All of this came just one year after Dillingham’s 3-9 debut.
So the question lingers: Was 2024 lightning in a bottle, or the start of something real?
We won’t know until the end of 2025 — but the discussion is valid.
Gone is Cam Skattebo, the workhorse who powered ASU’s offense en route to 1,700+ rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. In steps Kanye Udoh, a transfer from Army who quietly had a breakout sophomore season with 1,100 rushing yards in a run-heavy system.
Udoh isn’t Skattebo — he's not built the same, nor does he play the same — but he’s no stranger to high-volume touches, and this new-look offense may be more explosive than ever.
The real magic, though, might be under center. Dillingham has elevated quarterback Sam Leavitt from an afterthought at Michigan State to a projected NFL first-round pick. His development has been rapid — and now he has more weapons to play with.
Alongside returning star Jordyn Tyson, ASU’s receiving corps adds high-upside transfers like Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and Noble Thompson — giving Leavitt one of the most intriguing arsenals in the conference.
The skepticism is fair. So is the excitement.
Arizona State’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked 48th — modest, but reflective of momentum. More impressively, their 2026 class is currently ranked 28th and rising. Dillingham is building a pipeline. The question is: Can he sustain it?
He’s made it clear that he believes ASU can become a blue blood program — a bold claim for a school with decades of inconsistency.
Now it’s on him to prove it.