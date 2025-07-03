58 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The 2025 Arizona State football season is now just 58 days away from beginning - game one of the season kicks off on the evening of August 30 against Northern Arizona.
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era is set to begin with fireworks - as his team is set to return 17 starting players and a coaching staff that is returning every coordinator/position coach.
The anticipation has reached a fever pitch in Tempe largely due to the built continuity, the rostering of Heisman contender Sam Leavitt, and the belief that the Sun Devils are in pole position to win the Big 12 once again.
In honor of the 58 days until kickoff, ASU on SI takes a look at every single player to wear the jersey while playing for the Sun Devil program.
Bob Rippel (50)
Ron Wunderly (52)
Al Valenzuela (53-54)
Nick Patella (55-56)
Carl Vardian (57)
John Vucichevich (58)
Fred Rhoades (59-61)
Jack Latimer (62)
Jack Shiker (64-65)
Rick Tolbert (74-77)
Mike White (80-83)
Larry McGlothen (84-86)
Scott Woodford (87)
Dereck Moore (88-91)
Drew Casani (93)
Bill Slessman (95)
Derrick Ford (96-98)
Connor Banks (00-01-04)
Dexter Davis (06-09)
Sil Ajawara (10-12-13 O)
Salamo Fiso (12-16)
Tyson Rising (17-18)
Joe Moore (20-21-22)
In a reflection of how much the Arizona State culture has grown over the last two-plus years, DL Zac Swanson spoke on how the coaching staff has aided in his rediscovering of the love of the sport earlier this offseason.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
