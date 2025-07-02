Arizona State Out of Devin Fitzgerald Sweepstakes
The Arizona State Sun Devils will not be securing a commitment from a prized local recruit in the 2026 class.
Brophy Prep (Phoenix) senior Devin Fitzgerald announced the four finalists for his college decision ahead of a July 5 commitment date - UCLA, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Stanford.
This follows Fitzgerald canceling a visit to North Carolina in June and never officially scheduling a visit to Tempe despite previously announcing the Sun Devils as a top six school.
The son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald had many reasons to stay home - between playing for Super Bowl champion Hines Ward, having the opportunity to be a local hero, and the distinct possibility to receive playing time right away as a freshman.
This is a potential hit on the program's in-state efforts - as Fitzgerald could have been the next N'Keal Harry, or a local product that lays the groundwork for others to stay home and excel for the Sun Devils.
Notre Dame has gained significant steam in recent days as the school that Fitzgerald will ultimately commit to, and that has to sting for an Arizona State program that saw Jordan Clark transfer to the 2024 national runner-ups last offseason.
It remains business as usual for head coach Kenny Dillingham despite this setback - the Sun Devils are seeking to build off of what has been a successful early recruiting period that has included a commitment from four star QB Jake Fette.
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson discussed how the culture of the Sun Devil football program has helped him rediscover his passion for football earlier in the offseason - which should be an eye-opener for all prospective recruits.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
