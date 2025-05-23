Analyst: Arizona State Played One of College Football's Greatest Games
The 2024 Arizona State Sun Devils gave fans a reason to be proud virtually every week of the season - but perhaps the proudest moment came in the midst of a loss.
David Ubben of the Athletic ranked the 25 best games of the century to this point - and Arizona State was represented in a game that resulted in a heartbreaking defeat.
The Arizona State-Texas bout in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals that took place on New Year's Day is already amongst the best - as that contest came in at number 13 on Ubben's list.
More from Ubben:
"Heavily favored Texas led 17-3 at halftime and 24-8 midway through the fourth quarter. ASU’s first trip into the end zone didn’t come until running back Cam Skattebo launched a halfback pass downfield for a 42-yard score to Malik McClain. Ninety-one seconds later, ASU struck again, sparked by an interception and a 62-yard catch and run from Skattebo. The game went to overtime after some late controversy when Texas was not flagged for an apparent targeting penalty that would have extended an Arizona State possession."
"Another Skattebo score put ASU on the board in the first overtime. Facing a fourth-and-13, Texas QB Quinn Ewers launched a 28-yard TD pass to Matthew Golden in the back of the end zone to keep Texas’ season alive. The Horns scored in the second overtime, and Andrew Mukuba picked off Sam Leavitt to clinch the win for Texas."
The Sun Devils offense - sans Jordyn Tyson - appeared anemic for well over half of the contest before Skattebo came alive in the fourth quarter in what became one of the most thrilling finishes to a regulation period.
First was controversy surrounding the no-call regarding a potential instance of targeting - as mentioned above.
Then, Texas kicker Bert Auburn would miss what would have been a game-winning kick. Arizona State responded by scoring a touchdown in the opening overtime before giving up an equalizing score on fourth-and-long to the Longhorns.
The rest is history - Arizona State made fans proud and gained respect nationwide in a loss. The appearance in the College Football Playoff has boosted the program back into national relevance - as evidenced by being considered the favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions and the general expectation that the program will be ranked high in preseason polls.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's magical 2024 run when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.