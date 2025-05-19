Where Does Arizona State Land in Big 12 Power Rankings?
The 2024 season has done nothing but aid the outlook of Arizona State Sun Devils football program - both now and in the future.
The Sun Devils finished the season ranked number seven in the AP poll, and remain in the good graces of many media members, including Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports.
Jeyarajah placed Arizona State atop the Big 12 post-spring power rankings - a spot that will likely remain in their column until proven otherwise.
“The Sun Devils narrowly hold onto the top spot after returning quarterback Sam Leavitt, receiver Jordyn Tyson and safety Xavion Alford. Arizona State was frankly ahead of schedule by reaching the CFP in 2024 and brings back a number of the chief catalysts from their shocking Big 12 title team. If Kanye Udoh can help fill a portion of Cameron Skattebo's role, ASU could be back in the CFP again.”
Kenny Dillingham is returning 16 starting players from the 2024 squad, while also retaining offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward - both were seen as crucial moves to continue positive momentum.
Udoh joins a running back room that could certainly feel the departure of the now New York Giant Cam Skattebo, but a trio of Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown could be a suitable arrangement - especially with the growth of Sam Leavitt coupled with the creativity of Arroyo.
Rounding out the top five behind the Sun Devils are Texas Tech, BYU, Baylor, and Kansas State.
Those five programs are widely considered to be the strongest teams heading into the summer, but projections are just that - as seen last season when Arizona State went from being viewed as the worst team in the Big 12 to reigning victorious in December.
Arizona State is set to face Baylor in Waco, Texas on September 20, while Texas Tech will make a return trip to Tempe on October 18 after handing the Sun Devils one of three losses during the 2024 football season.
The truth is simple - Arizona State is the Big 12 favorite until proven otherwise, but the title is fragile - an improved Big 12 and a handful of small-scale questions could result in the program falling short of the goal of a conference title for a second consecutive season.
