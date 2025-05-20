Most Pressing Questions Surrounding Arizona State's Big 12 Title Defense
Life is great as a fan of the Arizona State Sun Devils at the moment.
Arizona State is heading into the 2025 season as the presumed favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions behind the force of returning a vast majority of starters along with key coordinators in OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward.
Despite the optimism surrounding the squad, there are a small handful of potential pitfalls that could sink a squad that could be ranked top 10 in the AP preseason poll.
Three potential concerns surrounding ASU football ahead of the 2025 season:
Tyson's Health
This is a possible reach - as the ASU wide receiver room is much stronger as a collective unit this season, and Tyson's shoulder injury suffered on November 30 last season could be considered one that is unlikely to happen again, but Tyson's connection to Sam Leavitt could just be too critical to the success of this particular team.
If Tyson is ever knocked out of commission it would place much stress on supporting pieces such as Chamon Matayer and Jaren Hamilton. Both are more than capable of carrying weight of the offense, but Tyson's gravity is crucial to the overall flow of the offense - particularly when the game script is being played out.
Replacing Skattebo
Skattebo accounted for 26 touchdowns in a Heisman-worthy season as Arizona State's lead back last season.
The production from the talented running back will be missed, but that doesn't necessarily mean the running back room is devoid of talent either.
Kanye Udoh, Raleek Brown, and Kyson Brown all project to hold varying roles out of the backfield this season - all three are very capable of bringing unique talents to the table.
While replacing Skattebo is a question mark, it isn't some impossible feat like some from the outside may insinuate.
Road Schedule
While the Sun Devils hold a generally favorable schedule this season, some road trips are at inopportune times.
The two that are most conspicuous are November 1 against Iowa State and November 22 against Colorado.
The major concern in these games is the potential for inclement weather, as the Sun Devils obviously do not play in cold weather contests on a frequent basis - while the programs mentioned above have potential to field good teams in 2025, it feels as if Texas Tech and Baylor will be more complete squads.
Please let us know your thoughts on these questions when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.