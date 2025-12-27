Why 2026 Could Be a Breakout Year for ASU's Fite

Arizona State University Defensive Tackle C.J. Fite has had a really great season for the Sun Devils defense. He was a name that stood out many times this past season. There was talk of whether Fite was going to go to the draft or not; however, Fite is returning next season. There is a lot of potential for Fite to have a big year next year, and here are the reasons why.

Arizona State defensive linemen Ramar Williams (55), CJ Fite (99) and Manamo’ui Muti (52) take a breath during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Excellent Coaching

Sun Devils Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward is nominated for the Broyles Award, an award dedicated to the best Assistant Coach in the nation, and for good reason. Ward's defense was outstanding this year for the Sun Devils. At every level, the defense succeeded, including the defensive line. Ward's unit had 32 sacks, which is good for second in the Big 12. A really great ranking that shows that Ward can generate pressure at an elite level, which is well for Fite.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides Ward, the Sun Devils' Defensive Line Coach, Diron Reynolds, is also a great coach. Reynolds has NFL experience, such as being a part of the coaching staff when the Indianapolis Colts won the Super Bowl in 2006. Reynolds is a great coach, and Fite having another year under his coaching and teaching should bode very well for Fite.

ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Knowledge of the System

Fite will be one of the very few returning defensive linemen to the Sun Devils next year. Edge Rushers Prince Dobrah and Elijah O'Neal are seniors, so they will not be Sun Devils next year, same with Defensive Tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika. So, there will be a good amount of new starters for the Sun Devils' defensive line. Fite knowing will be a key for him to have a great season next year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Good end to the Season

The last and best reason that Fite could have a big year next year is the fact that he ended things very strongly for the Sun Devils this season. Over the final couple of games, Fite was playing very well and did a great job for Ward's defense and was a difference maker. Against the U of A, he had three total tackles, two of those being solo, which is a good outing for a defensive tackle.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before that game, two games before, Fite had half a sack against West Virginia. Two games before that, he had a sack against Houston, so it was great to see Fite be effective late in the season for their defense.

