Arizona State Star Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
The Arizona State football program is currently entering the stretch run of the offseason before the new campaign kicks off on August 30 - the expectations couldn't be more different in 2025, however.
One of the most glaring indicators of this is the fact that two Sun Devils were named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award - which is the official honor for the most outstanding player in college football.
More on background of the award below:
"Starting in 1937, the Maxwell Award is given to the most outstanding player in college football and was named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who helped shaped the public's perception of the sport as a player, sportswriter and football official."
Sun Devil wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is one of the two players on Kenny Dillingham's roster that is on the radar for the honor with just over a month remaining until the season opener against Northern Arizona
The rising junior broke onto the scene in incredible fashion a year ago - going from something of an enigma to one of the very best at the position across the nation.
Tyson's 1,101 yard, 10 touchdown campaign becomes even more noteworthy when his final three game stretch of the season is factored in - the Texas native went for 444 receiving yards over that run - with Kansas State and Brigham Young's stout defenses being teams that were in the picture.
The path the future NFL talent took to Tempe was fairly unconventional - but buying into the culture that Dillingham has built, being able to work under Super Bowl winner Hines Ward, and the instant rapport that was developed with QB Sam Leavitt are all massive factors in the incredible rise that has been seen over the last year.
Now, Tyson is in position to be an All-American selection, a first round NFL draft pick, and has an opportunity to lead the Sun Devils to another College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.
Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson being on the Maxwell Award watch list when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!