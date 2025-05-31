3 Reasons Arizona State's Offense Will Improve in 2025
The Arizona State offense was a quality unit in 2024 - any team that can eclipse 30 points against Texas in a game is worthy of praise.
It's not bold to say that the offensive production could grow to new heights in the months ahead.
Kenny Dillingham's consistent system and Marcus Arroyo's shrewd playcalling are just two factors behind this being a possibility - but the ultimate onus lies on the personnel.
Three reasons why the Sun Devil offense could make a jump from good to elite in 2025:
3. Improved Pass Catching
Star wideout Jordyn Tyson bore much of the production when it came to the pass-catching units in Tempe in 2024.
That may not be the case in 2025.
Jaren Hamilton remains a heavily intriguing transfer from Alabama - he has the ability to take the top off of a defense on every rep.
Chamon Metayer returns as the starting tight end and could see an uptick in production after catching six touchdowns a year ago.
Even Clemson transfer Noble Johnson and returning RB Raleek Brown could make an impact through the air - expect this group to be much improved compared to the previous iteration.
2. Running Game
This might sound off - as Cam Skattebo put forth one of the greatest single season performances in the history of the program before departing to the NFL.
Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown make for a balanced running back room that should be able to compliment each other well - while the offensive line could make subtle improvements going into game one.
The Sun Devil rushing attack will look wildly different in 2025, but it's a possibility that the new look only brings more balance to the table.
1. Natural Leavitt Progression
Leavitt accounted for over 3,300 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 - it only is up from here.
"Sam's going to play on Sundays. There is zero doubt in my mind. Sam's an NFL player...He's going to be the face of Sun Devil football. Everyone wants to talk about me. I suck if I don't have a quarterback."
Those were the words of Dillingham after the Sun Devils took down Kansas State on the road on November 16 last season.
The redshirt sophomore is a natural-born playmaker, possesses a big arm, and typically makes good decisions with the ball in his hands - that's simply the start though.
