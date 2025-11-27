All Sun Devils

How ASU Can Jump-Start Its Offense Against Arizona

The Arizona State Sun Devils have some good avantages agaisnt U Of A's defense

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It is a big game for the Arizona State Sun Devils as they take on the Arizona Wildcats. There are a lot of implications for the Sun Devils. A win is big, and one way to get a win is a successful offense. So, how can they have a great day offensively?

Use Multiple Runners

During the Wildcats' winning streak, one area where they have struggled is their run defense. During their streak of victories, they allowed

  • 181 total rushing yards versus Baylor, 100 of those yards were by their lead back
  • 190 total rushing yards versus Cincinnati, 119 of those yards were by their lead back
  • Allowed 170 rushing yards to Kansas and 129 rushing yards to Colorado
Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Raleek Brown
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

So, there is a huge chance that Raleek Brown could have an excellent day rushing. Brown is coming off a phenomenal day rushing versus Colorado and it's looking like he could have another huge day on the ground versus U of A.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) breaks tackle from Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Brown is not the only Sun Devil who could have a huge day on the ground. Jeff Sims could also get things going. Sims has shown that he can take off and be a threat on the ground when need be, as shown in the Iowa State game. Sims has great speed and acceleration, which makes him elusive and hard for defenders to tackle.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Kanye Udoh
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In terms of other running backs, Kanye Udoh could also have an impactful game. For a while, Udoh was not getting involved in ASU's offense that much. However, Udoh had a pretty nice game against Colorado. Udoh has great power and patience while running, which could prove to be great against UA's defense. In general, Arroyo calling a lot of runs and thus controlling the clock would be a great way for ASU to get the win.

Smart Passing Game

Arizona's secondary has been a great unit as of late. There are a couple of ways that ASU can overcome this hurdle; however, it comes down to one question: how do the Wildcats cover Jordyn Tyson?

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU's passing game is going to be decided on how the Wildcats cover Tyson. If they go on one, then Tyson could have an amazing day receiving. If U of A doubles Tyson, then ASU's other receivers, such as Jalen Moss and Derek Eusebio, could have big games. Jeff Sims has shown that his chemistry has grown with some of ASU's other playmakers, such as Malik McClain, so it could be ASU's other receivers having big games against the Wildcats.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jalen Moss
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There are both pros and cons to whether ASU should be aggressive or not, this game on fourth down and such. However, what ASU chooses to be, they should try to stick with it throughout the game. Inconsistency with play calling can be an issue for teams, so whatever Kenny Dillingham, Marcus Arroyo, and ASU decide, the team's level of conservativeness, they should try to stick by it.

Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, the Sun Devils do face some tough challenges against the Wildcats. However, they have the players and the personnel in order to have a great game offensively. U of A's offense is pretty good, so this could be a shootout type of game for ASU, but one they could win.

